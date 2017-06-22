Three burglaries in Burton Green and Kenilworth reported this week

Residents are being asked to stay alert after three burglaries in Burton Green and Kenilworth were reported this week.

During the night of Sunday June 18 into Monday June 19, offenders entered a home in Cromwell Lane, Burton Green, through an insecure kitchen window and stole the keys to a BMW from the hallway.

The offenders left the home through the kitchen door and used the keys to steal the BMW from the driveway. This is incident 68 of June 19.

At just before 11.30am on Tuesday June 20, a male offender kicked in the front door of a home in Red Lane, Burton Green and entered the house.

Once inside, he carried out a messy search of the whole house before making off with items of jewellery and electronic equipment, along with a CCTV camera. This is incident 234 of June 20.

And just after 3pm on the same day, offenders entered a home in Malthouse Lane, Kenilworth through a kitchen window.

Once inside they carried out a search of the kitchen and dining area and then smashed through the kitchen door into the main house.

The offenders then searched the rest of the house before leaving the premises through the side door, taking only a spare key for a Land Rover vehicle. No incident number has been provided.

Anyone with any information about these burglaries should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting the relevant incident number.