Three arrested in Leamington after sword found in car

Three people have been arrested after a sword was found in a car in Leamington.

Police stopped a black Audi A3 in Leamington at the junction of Clarendon Avenue and Kenilworth Road at around 3am this morning (Thursday) after reports that a car had been in a collision with a pedestrian.

The incident happened on the high street at around 1.40am.

After stopping the vehicle police found a samurai sword was found inside the vehicle and as a result, a 23-year-old man from Coventry and a 16-year-old boy from Coventry were arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

A 34-year-old man from Coventry who was also in the vehicle was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and suspicion of possessing a controlled class B drug - cannabis.

All three remain in police custody at this time.

A man in his 40’s was taken to Warwick Hospital for treatment to what are thought to be minor injuries to his head, leg and arm.

It is not clear at this stage if the incidents are linked but officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed a collision on the High Street.

If anyone has any information they should call the police on 101 and quote incident number 27 of 19 January.