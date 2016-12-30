Three arrested in connection with Cubbington robbery

Police have made arrests in connection with a Cubbington robbery.

Three people have been arrested following a robbery in Cubbington earlier this week.

The incident happened around 6.45am on Wednesday at Costcutter on Queen Street.

Last night (Thursday) a 26-year-old man, a 29-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, who are all from Leamington, were arrested on suspicion of robbery in connection with the incident.

They all currently remain in police custody.

Officers are still keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information should call Warwickshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 54 of December 28.