Teenager punched to the ground and kicked in Warwick assault

A 16-year-old boy was punched to the ground and kicked during a prolonged assault in Warwick on Saturday October 15.

The offence is believed to have taken place at approximately 8:30pm outside WHSmith in Market Street when the victim was approached by a group of teenagers.

A verbal altercation is believed to have taken place which resulted in the victim being grabbed and punched, causing him to fall and hit his head. He was then kicked as he lay on the floor.

The boy was taken to hospital where he received treatment but was not found to have suffered any serious injuries.

Warwickshire Police are now appealing for witnesses following the attack.

Detective Sergeant Lisa Sears said: “This was a prolonged and concerning attack and we would like to speak to individuals who were in the area at the time of the incident.

“We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who might have taken video footage at the time of the incident, you might hold key information which could assist the investigation.

“I would like to reassure the community that a thorough investigation is underway and at this stage there is no evidence to suggest there is any threat to the wider community.

“It is believed to be a targeted attack involving individuals who are known to each other.”

Anyone with any information should call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 336 of October 15.

Alteratively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.