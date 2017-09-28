TEDxLeamingtonSpa returns to town in November

Popular speakers conference event TEDxLeamingtonSpa will return to the town in November having sold out its tickets allocation in the last two years.

The event will take place at All Saints’ Church in Priory Terrace on Saturday November 18 with a bigger line-up and 200 tickets available as opposed to 100 in previous years.

Based on the theme of home, speakers will cover topics ranging from travel and immigration to elderly care, foster care, technology and homelessness.

Lead organiser Kimberley Owen said: “In our current political climate the concept of ‘home’ has never been more under scrutiny – whether that’s the country of your birth, the planet we all share or the fact that so many people currently lack a place to call theirs, so our event will explore the many angles to this theme.”

Among the speakers will be Dr Melrose Stewart from Birmingham University and most recently seen on Channel 4’s Old People’s Home for 4-year-olds, who will discuss key learnings from the experiment.

Simon Parker, a 30-year-old travel writer and BBC correspondent who travels to over 40 countries a year will also speak, as will award-winning creative designer, artist and content creator MrASingh.

The event will also host a panel discussion on homelessness in and beyond the local community with Lianne Kirkman, chief executive of Leamington charity Helping Hands, as one of the featured speakers.

Guests will also treated to a host of performances at the event including The Ellipsis, singer-songwriter Joe Dolman and award-winning poet Gwyneth Box.

Tickets are on sale now and are priced at £60 including the after-party at Zou Bisou.

www.tedxleamingtonspa.com