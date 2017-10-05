Taxi prices: how the Warwick District compares with the rest of the UK

When Uber lost its licence to operate in London last month, attention turned to the black cab taxi industry which had campaigned against the tech giant.

Some complain that traditional black cab fares are too expensive, but how do they compare across the country?

Research by Private Hire Taxi Monthly is done on a monthly basis and compares fares for a two-mile journey by local authorities, based on four passengers.

Each of the local authorities are also compared from when they last had a tariff increase.

The cheapest taxis in the UK:

It’s good news for those in South Kesteven and Hartlepool (£4.10), as those areas rank as cheapest and second cheapest in the country respectively.

The Lincolnshire council district’s average fare of just £3.50 is a £5.70 difference from Luton Airport, which takes the crown as the most expensive place to hail a cab.

More populous areas on the cheaper end of the scale include Sunderland and Preston (both £5.40), Cardiff (£5.59) and Portsmouth at £5.60.

Those on the Western Isles get the cheapest deal in Scotland, paying just £4.20 on average, while the Blaenau Gwent area is the cheapest taxi spot in Wales – £4.30.

The most expensive taxis in the UK:

When it comes to the most expensive areas, those close to busy airports are top of the list.

Passengers going in and out of Luton Airport can expect to pay £9.20 on average, while Heathrow passengers will be charged £7.20.

The capital also comes with predictably pricey fares; passengers in Watford (£8.40), Epsom & Ewell (£7.20) and Dartford (£7.00) all feel the effect of being so close to London, while those in the city itself face an average fare of £7.20.

East Lothian is the most expensive Scottish area (£6.80), while in the most expensive area of Wales (Carmarthenshire), a two-mile trip will cost £6.00.

Brighton (£6.80), Bristol and Leeds (£6.20) are all north of six pounds, while cities like Glasgow (£5.80), Manchester (£5.70) and Edinburgh (£5.60) hover around a national average fare of about £5.70.

Where does the Warwick District rank?

The table lists 366 councils with position one being the most expensive and 366 being the least expensive.

For the month of September, the Warwick District came in at position 143 in the table with a £6 fare for the two-mile journey.

In comparison, Rugby was ranked at position 262 with a £5.40 fare for a two-mile journey.

Stratford came in more expensive and was ranked as 106 in the table with a £6.20 fare.

In comparison to the current statistics in the table for October, the Warwick District moved down and came in at position 144 but still with the same fare for a two-mile journey.

Rugby and Stratford maintained their position in the table.

Looking back to January the Warwick District was at position 137 in the table but with the same fare, whereas Rugby came in at 257 with the same £5.40 fare and Stratford came in at position 102 with the same £6.20 fare.

The Warwick District has been moving down the table despite no change in fare.