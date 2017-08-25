Targeted increases loom for Warwick district’s car parks

Parking charges in Old Town and Kenilworth could rise next year in order to help pay for the upkeep of car parks across the entire Warwick District Council area.

Overnight charges for car parks across the area would have an increase of 50p to a new rate of £1, while all-day rates at the car parks in Bath Place, Court Street and Packington Place in Leamington will be increased by £1 to £4.50.

Charges at Station Approach Lower Road, which are currently £1.50 for six hours and £3 all day would be changed to the linear charge in Old Town car parks which is 10p for every 12 minutes with a maximum all-day rate of £4.50.

And linear charges at all car parks in Kenilworth will change from 10p for 12 minutes to 10p for ten minutes, increasing the hourly rate by 10p to make it 60p.

All annual season ticket prices will reflect 110 days of all-day parking in long-stay car parks and 135 days of all-day parking in high-use town centre car parks.

Warwick District Council is aiming to increase its annual car park income for 2018 to 2019 by two per cent, generating an extra £70,000 and raising it from £2,970,000 from 2017 to 2018 to £3,040,000 in the next financial year.

Council leader Cllr Andrew Mobbs (Con, Kenilworth Park Hill) said: “Sometimes you read in the press how councils are using parking charges as a cash cow but that is not the case in Warwick District.

“Because we aim to ensure best value for the council tax payer our car parks operate at a substantial deficit because of repairs and maintenance.

“In reality we would have to increase fees significantly to recover the full costs be we have no intention of implementing large price increases.

“We recognise the role that our car parks play in ensuring the vitality of our town centres and we want to increase the prosperity of the district.

“We have capped the proposed fee increases to two per cent overall predominantly by increasing Kenilworth car park charges, season tickets and overnight charges.

“There will be no increases for other charges at the car parks in Warwick and central Leamington.

“We have consulted widely with town councils and chambers of trade and if the proposals are approved the new charges will come into force on January 1.”

The proposals will be put before the council’s executive at Leamington Town Hall on Thursday evening and, if recommended, will go before the full council on September 20.