Successful year for Warwick Classic Car Show

Hundreds of classic cars and vehicles descended on Warwick last weekend for the annual car show.

Last Sunday Warwick Classic Car show returned to the town for it’s eighth year.

The free event was first started by Warwick resident Matt Phillips in 2009 and was called RetroWarwick.

This year the event was renamed Warwick Classic Car Show ahead of Warwick Court Leet taking on the event in the future.

More than 150 classic cars parked up in Market Place and Matt said that there was nearly 300 vehicles and more than 3,000 people at the event.

An assortment of old vehicles ranging from a 1924 International Harvester lorry, just brought over from California, a pre-war Packard, to cars up to the 1990’s were all on display.

This was the last year that Matt will be organising the event as he has handed over the event to Warwick Court Leet.

A spokesperson from Warwick Court Leet said: “This was a fitting tribute to Matt, a local resident who started the event in 2009.

This was his last one in the driving seat, as he is handing over the running of the event to us next year.

“Matt’s vision of a free show for the towns people of Warwick will carry on with the Court Leet who are continuing this great tradition that has run for eight years.

“He may be taking a back seat from organising the future events, but Matt has already volunteered his services for next year.

“A huge thanks goes to all the volunteers who helped to make it a superb day, along with all the visitors and exhibitors from John O’Groats, Dorset, Cambridgeshire as well as more local people.

“The over subscribed event also paid tribute to the local car industry with cars from the old Warwick manufacturer Austin Healey, and locally produced Jaguar E types, Minis and many other makes of cars and vans.

“Looking ahead to next year the Court Leet are accepting the challenge to run this wonderful free event for the Warwick people and to see if they can assemble a great collection of cars and some glorious sunshine to make it another memorable day.”