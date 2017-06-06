Steep Abbey Fields footpath could be improved

A steep footpath down a hill in Abbey Fields could now be made easier for people to use after Warwick District Council agreed to look at potentially improving it.

The path, running from High Street in Kenilworth down towards the swimming pool, is difficult to negotiate for those with mobility problems and those with prams or wheelchairs.

The path has been identified as in need of improvement by Fields users, and is difficult for people with prams and wheelchairs to negotiate

And many of the fields’ users have told the council the path needs improving.

Following this, Warwick District Council’s executive agreed to fund to fund a feasibility study into possible improvements on Thursday June 1. They also agreed that if the study finds a good solution, work should start to improve the path.

£55,000 was set aside for the project, but this could rise to a maximum of £100,000 if costs turn out to be higher more than expected.

Council leader Cllr Andrew Mobbs said: “We need the footpath feasibility study to determine the best means of making the footpath more accessible for those with mobility restrictions, pushchairs and wheelchairs.”

Because Abbey Fields is a Scheduled Ancient Monument, which gives it a lot of protection, the council admitted several constraints could be imposed on any work involving digging up the earth by Historic England.

And before anything can be done, the council needs to talk to several other organisations about the plans, such as Kenilworth Town Council and the Friends of Abbey Fields, due to the very sensitive nature of the Fields to many people in Kenilworth.