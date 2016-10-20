State of Guy Road Park in Kenilworth a concern

The current state of Guy Road Park in Kenilworth is causing concern among nearby residents.

Weeds are growing through the playground surface and the park’s grass is becoming overgrown.

Commenting on photos of the park posted on Facebook, Kenilworth town councillor for St John’s Ward Alastair Bates said: “The grass does need a cut but then so do all the parks in Kenilworth at the moment.

“But the state of the toddler section is more concerning.

“It looks as though the soft matting hasn’t had the correct membrane or weed killer placed underneath prior to its installation.

“The reason we install this covering is for minimal maintenance thus reducing costs and for cushioning for inevitable accidents.

“To see it in this state is unwelcome and disappointing as it’s not going to do what we want it to do.”

Cllr Bates said he would get in touch with Warwick District Council, who are responsible for the maintenance of the park.