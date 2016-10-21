Spooky goings-on on Pumpkin Path in Leamington town centre

Leamington businesses are joining forces to host a trick or treat treasure hunt for families to celebrate Halloween.

A Pumpkin Path is to weave its way throughout the town centre offering participants the chance to get their hands on fantastic prizes.

Organised by BID Leamington, the trail will run between Friday, October 28 and Monday, October 31.

The idea for the event was suggested by staff at Gusto in Regent Street and it is a chance for everyone to get involved with the ghostly goings-on and take a look around the diverse stores and restaurants that Leamington has to offer.

There are 20 town centre businesses supporting the event including Chrome Yellow, Ella’s Toys, Arte Café, Family Tree and many more.

Trick or treaters have to collect creepy clues, and maybe a treat or two, from participating shops.

After collecting ten clues, participants can post their entry into the Spooky Postbox – with the clues spelling out its location.

Those who solve the riddle by collecting all 20 clues will be entered into a grand prize draw to be in with a chance of winning a Make Your Own Pizza Party at Gusto for up to six children or a one-year membership at Family Tree in Kenilworth Street valued at £360.

Other top prizes that are up for grabs include a family photography experience from Venture Photography, afternoon tea for two from The Bakery at the Pump Rooms, a science kit from Ella’s Toy Shop, a ghost lamp from Berylune and a Nomination bracelet and pumpkin charm from Fabulous.

Not only that, Gusto is also offering free meals to children on Monday, October 31 between 4pm and 6pm if they turn up in fancy dress.

There will also be some surprise spooky giveaways in the town centre on Saturday and Sunday.

Stephanie Kerr, executive director of BID Leamington, said: “The Pumpkin Path idea was brought to us by Gusto and it seemed like a great twist on the idea of trick or treating at Halloween,

“It is a chance for families to visit the town centre and do something fun. Why not come in fancy dress as well?

“Not only that, the trail is also a way to showcase the fantastic range of retailers, traders and restaurants that Leamington has to offer.”

Entry forms will be available at participating stores and in the upper mall of the Royal Priors.

For more information click here or the Royal Leamington Spa Town Centre Facebook page.