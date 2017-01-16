Special meeting for Kenilworth Neighbourhood Plan coming soon

A special meeting will be held next month to discuss the future of the Kenilworth Neighbourhood Plan, town councillors have confirmed.

The council voted to hold the special meeting, which will be open to the public, at Jubilee House on Thursday February 2, starting at 7pm.

Councillors could approve the publication of the draft version of the plan at the meeting.

At the last town council meeting on Thursday January 12, Cllr George Illingworth (Con, Abbey) urged his fellow members to read the current draft of the plan carefully before the meeting and not to keep quiet if any felt it needed changing.

He said a public consultation on the plan could be held from Friday February 6 to Sunday March 19 if the plan was agreed, although this has not been confirmed.

Cllr Dave Shilton (Con, Park Hill) made a suggestion right away, claiming not enough site for burials were included in the plan.

He said: “We need nice, appropriate places for burials before it’s built on. This is essential - our cemeteries are filling up fast and this town needs that space sooner rather than later.

“We’ve got approximately 12 years left - that’s not a lot of time before we have to say you can’t be buried in Kenilworth.

“I would ask that it’s added to the Neighbourhood Plan.”

The Neighbourhood Plan will give Kenilworth more control over development in the town if approved, and will fit alongside Warwick district’s Local Plan.

Once the plan has been finalised after public consultation and district council approval, it will be put to the town in a yes or no vote.