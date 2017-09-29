Southam Retro Revival to be revived on Sunday

Southam will step back in time once again to the music, fashion and cars of the 1950s when Southam First relaunches the successful Retro Revival event on Sunday.

Lottery funding and local sponsorship from AH Spares Ltd, Stockton Auto Services, Laser Tools, The Bowling Green, Cross Road Garage, Tesco and Floors 4 Less along with a grant from Southam Town Council means the event can take place once more in the town centre.

Visitors will be able to admire a range of beautiful classic cars, bikes, scooters and large vehicles, browse the vintage market with stalls of local traders on Market Hill and enjoy live music from the fifties courtesy of the Gloria Sunset Duo, Titine LaVoix and Andy B Goode.

There will be dance displays from Strictly Jitterbug and Love Ballet, a hula hooping workshop from Leamington-based Hooper Hoops and kids can take part in free crafts, giant games and face painting.

Food and drink to try throughout the afternoon will include popcorn and pizza, pork rolls, ice cream and milkshakes.

There will be a competition for the best presented 1950s window display among town centre shops and there will be a show and shine competition for all the classic vehicles with great prizes.

Katherine Geddes, chairwoman of Southam First said: “Get your fabulous 50s gear on and rock’n’roll down to Southam town centre on October 1 for a Retro Revival to remember.”

The event will run from noon to 5pm.

Southam First organized Retro Revival events in 2011, 2012 and 2013 - since then there has been a hiatus due to changes in the group membership.

It is hoped the events will take place annually from now on. For more information, visit www.southam.co.uk/southam-f1rst