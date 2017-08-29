Southam-based waste company placed into administration

A waste company based in Southam has been placed into administration after it apparently stopped trading.

County Waste Ltd, which employed around 20 people and specialised in waste management and skip hire, effectively stopped trading in February.

And now, Matthew Hardy and Andrew Turpin of Poppleton & Appleby have been appointed joint administrators over for the company.

The last set of accounts showed the firm turned over almost £4 million pounds.

Matthew Hardy, who was appointed after a court hearing regarding the affairs of the company, said: “This is a complicated case.

“It appears that the company effectively ceased trading in February and there is limited access to its books and records.

“It was a company which operated across the wider Midlands area and we are currently working through the information that we do have to obtain a clearer picture.

“We have heard from some former employees and some creditors but we are keen to hear from anyone who has had dealings with the company, particularly in the last 12 months.

“That will ensure that the full financial position can be established and that we are fully aware of anyone who may be owed money by the company.”

Any creditors can contact Tony Lozano or Sharon Hill at Poppleton & Appleby on 0121 200 2962.