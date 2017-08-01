Soggy sheep rescued from River Avon in Warwick

A soggy sheep was rescued from the River Avon in Warwick yesterday morning (Monday July 31) after getting stuck.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service’s large animal rescue team from Rugby was sent to the scene near Griffin Road at around 6.30am. A fire engine from Leamington also attended.

The team were able to rescue the sheep using specialist water rescue equipment, and after it was found to be unhurt, it was safely returned to its flock.