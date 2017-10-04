Sisters planning charity ball for Myton Hospice in memory of their father

Two sisters are organising a charity ball for Myton Hospice in the memory of their father at the end of the month.

Michaela Robinson and Bernadette Smith, who live in Warwick and Leamington respectively, are encouraging as many people as they can to attend the ‘Butterfly Ball’ at the Hilton Hotel in Warwick on Saturday October 28 to raise money for the charity.

They wanted to support Myton after the hospice looked after their father Michael before he died a few years ago.

A similar ball was organised in 2015 which raised £3,200 for Myton Hospice. Michaela and Bernadette hope to raise even more this year.

Michaela said: “Our dad was diagnosed with cancer and he was a patient at Myton on and off for quite a period of time.

“We always wanted to do something to say thank you. The Butterfly Ball is a way to raise funds for the hospice and to raise awareness - Myton literally runs on donations.

“The care and the support they give is just amazing.”

The ball is a formal black tie event, and features a three-course dinner, DJ, photo booth and other entertainment.

It starts at 7.15pm for a 7.30pm drinks reception, and ends at midnight with carriages.

A raffle will also be held with prizes donated by local businesses such as vouchers, Samsung tablets, a booze hamper, and tickets to Legoland and Warwick Castle.

Michaela said she hopes the ball will raise as much money as possible for Myton.

She added: “Ideally we would love to beat the £3,200 we raised last year but we haven’t set a target.”

Tickets cost £49.50 per person and can be booked by calling Michaela on 07789 743418, or online here. Everyone is welcome to attend.