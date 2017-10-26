Sight charity backed by Kenilworth funeral directors

A Kenilworth funeral directors has raised money for a sight charity with a window display and competition.

Henry Ison Funeral Directors in Warwick Road has backed Fight for Sight over the last seven weeks with its display, and ran a competition called ‘Guess the Celebrities behind the Specs’ to raise money for the charity.

The winner, Hazel Lyth, was given a voucher for a meal for two worth £30 at Kenilworth restaurant Le Raj Spice on Wednesday October 25.

Hazel, from Coventry, said: “I have never won anything and I was shocked when I found out I had won the competition. I had had a bad day up until that call.

“I hadn’t heard of Fight for Sight and now I have. I would encourage everyone to get involved.”

Elizabeth Armstrong of Henry Ison, who organised the display and competition with Debbie White of Fight for Sight, said: “I am always keen to be a part of a worthy cause like the Fight for Sight awareness campaign.

“Over the last 7 weeks of having this display at my branch, I feel that this has helped go some way in promoting this great cause by making people more aware.”

Fight for Sight aims to fund new research into eye conditions and possible cures.