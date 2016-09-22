Shots fired in Leamington firearms incident

Shots were reportedly fired in a firearms incident in Leamington yesterday afternoon (Wednesday September 21).

The incident happened around 4.15pm in a car park to the rear of a shop on Bath Street.

Bath Street was cordoned off by Warwickshire Police

A witness contacted police after a number of shots were reported to have been fired. No one was injured in the incident, which is believed to have been a result of an argument between a group of men.

Enquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible and a 31-year-old man from Meriden has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Police are keen to trace two men seen walking from Bath Street towards the train station at the time. One man is described as 6ft tall, black, wearing a grey tracksuit and the other is described as 6ft tall, mixed race, wearing light coloured jeans and a grey top with a burgundy motif.

Detective Inspector Jon Belcher said: “Fortunately, no one at the scene or in the surrounding area was injured as a result of this reckless and dangerous act.

“This incident happened during rush hour in the town centre, where many people would have been travelling at the time and we would like to hear from anyone who saw anything occurring near to the Majestic Wine store or the Bath Street area.

“We are also keen to hear from anyone who saw a distinctive blue BMW X6 in the area at the time.

“Any incident involving a firearm is extremely concerning for the local community, but thankfully they remain extremely rare in Leamington.

“The group of people are believed to be known to one another and there is not thought to be any wider threat to the public at this time.

“As part of our ongoing investigation we will have a high-visibility presence around Leamington and the Bath Street area for the time being to speak with members of the public, gather evidence and offer reassurance to local residents and businesses.”

Anyone with any information should call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 272 of Wednesday September 21.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.