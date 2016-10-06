Shopping event for students in Leamington

Students are set to take over Leamington as an annual shopping event returns to the town centre for its third year.

Retailers, traders and eateries are joining forces for the Student Takeover, the town’s biggest student shopping night, on Thursday, October 13 from 6pm to 8pm.

The event, which is being held by the Royal Priors shopping centre and supported by BID Leamington, will see students take advantage of exclusive freebies, discounts, competitions and promotions.

The first 300 students through the doors of the shopping centre will receive a free gift, and there will also be goodie bags from Animal and Superdry, free ice cream from Thorntons, as well as free samples from Costa Coffee, Starbucks and Gusto.

Stagecoach is also on board, offering free bus travel from the University of Warwick to the town centre to students who quote the Student Takeover.

The town is a popular destination for students, with the University of Warwick alone contributing more than £80 million to Leamington’s annual economy.

Stephanie Kerr, executive director of BID Leamington, said the event would be very popular.

She added: “It will not only welcome students to the town, but also give them the chance to experience the wonderful range of diverse, quality retailers, traders and eateries that Leamington has to offer.”

A valid student ID is required on entry.

Further information is available online at www.royalpriors.com