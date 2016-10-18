Several Leamington Sikh temple protestors will face no further action from police

Several of those who were arrested after staging a protest during a mixed faith wedding at the Gurdwara Sahib Sikh Temple in Leamington last month will not face charges for their part in the incident.

Last week 15 of the 55 protestors, who were arrested by police at the temple on Sunday September 11, answered bail and were released without any further action to be taken against them.

The Gurdwara Sahib Leamington and Warwick committee has said the protesters forced their way through locked door and “occupied” the temple in an “intimidating” way.

But Sikh Youth UK, who staged the protest, has said it was a peaceful protest against the fact that the Leamington committee was “ignoring the ruling of the Akal Takaht which is binding for all Sikhs” by allowing the inter-faith marriage to take place at the gurdwara.

