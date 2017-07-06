Seven weeks of road closures planned in Leamington town centre to replace gas pipes

Road closures over seven weeks are planned to start in Leamington town centre this month to replace old gas pipes.

Different junctions with Regent Street will be shut during the works, which start on Monday July 17. Traffic will still be able to head along Regent Street, but parking will be suspended on different parts of the road at different times.

The work to replace the old iron gas with more durable plastic pipes will be staggered into six phases.

Phase 1, Monday July 17 (one week) - Temporary traffic lights at the junction of Regent Street and Portland Street.

Phase 2, Monday July 24 (one week) - One lane closed in Windsor Street at the junction with Regent Street. Parking spaces on one side of Windsor Street will be suspended.

Phase 3, Monday July 31 (one week) - Junction of Bedford Street and Regent Street will be closed. Some parking in Regent Street will be suspended. Signs for diversions will be in place.

Phase 4, Monday August 7 (one week) - Temporary traffic lights at the junction of Regent Street and the Parade. Parking on Regent Street between the Parade and Bedford Street will be suspended.

Phases 5 and 6, Monday August 14 (three weeks) - Junction of Park Street and Regent Street will be closed. Park Street will be made two-way. Traffic will enter and exit Park Street via Warwick Street, and drivers will be able to access the Royal Priors car park as normal.

The work is part of gas distribution company Cadent’s £65million programme to renew 370km of gas piupes in the West Midlands this year.

Steve Murray of Cadent said: “We’re upgrading these gas pipes so people can continue to enjoy safe and reliable gas supplies for decades to come.

“We have been working with the local highways authority to keep disruption to a minimum buy we would urge people to bear with us while we carry out this essential project.

“All businesses will be open as usual and access will be maintained. If any businesses or residents have queries about the work, please contact us on 0161 703 1000.”

There will also be a ‘customer service vehicle’ parked by the junction of Portland Street and Regent Street on Monday July 17 at the start of the works where people can ask Cadent representatives questions.