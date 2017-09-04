Search will be on for best bakers at Leamington Food and Drink Festival

The search is underway to find Leamington Spa’s best amateur bakers at this year’s Food and Drink Festival which returns to the Pump Room Gardens on Saturday September 9 and Sunday September 10.

BID Leamington, which organises the festival with the support of local businesses, has once again teamed up with Sweet As Cake Emporium, the award-winning chocolate specialist that produces cakes from its bakery in Warwick Place, Leamington, to find the best home bakers for this year’s competition, with a new-for-2017 bread making category.

Jenny Hudson, chef director and founder of Sweet As Cake Emporium, will lead the judging of the contenders who will be split into various categories.

She will be joined by Curtis Stewart, Executive Chef of Restaurant 23, Laura Hamilton of Queans and Chris Theophilus-Bevis from Haddie & Trilby.

Prizes will include a three-course meal for two with Champagne at Queans restaurant, a ‘be an apprentice baker’ package at Haddie & Trilby including dinner for two, a spectacular cake worth £80 from Sweet As and more.

Jenny, who has created cakes for Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, Phillip Schofield and Peter Andre, said: “We’re delighted the Leamington Bake Off is returning for its third year and is now including the new ‘bread’ category.

“There is still so much interest in baking and we know that there are some great home bakers so thought this is a fantastic platform to see what talent is out there.

“We’re asking home bakers of all ages to bring their creations to the festival where they will be judged and the winners announced on the Bandstand on the Sunday afternoon.

“As a judge, I will be looking at the skill, creativity and passion that has been put into the bake and of course, the taste.

“And who knows, we might find the next Mary Berry or Paul Hollywood.”

Contenders for the Leamington Bake Off can register in advance by downloading and completing an entry form from www.leamingtonfoodfestival.co.uk or www.sweet-as.co.uk

The categories this year are: Under 10s – Traybake. Under 16s - Victoria sponge. Any Age - Decorated chocolate cake. Over 16s - Celebration cake, this will be judged on decoration only. Over 16s - Sweet or savoury tart. Over 16s – Bread.

All entries must be homemade and can be dropped to the Bake Off tent located near the Kids Cookery School at the east end of the gardens on Sunday between 10am and noon