Santa Claus is coming to town and villages in the Southam area

Southam’s Christmas Lights Switch-On event will have some new features this year.

The event, taking place on Sunday December 4 between 10am and 6pm will include a Victorian Market for the first time.

This will be located in Coventry Street.

There will also be a lantern parade, stalls, games and fair rides.

Santa is relocating this year to the grounds of Tithe Lodge for the big switch on at 5pm.

Posters with more information about the event can be found around the town or people can search for Southam Christmas Lights on Facebook.

Southam Christmas Lights Association is a small and dedicated committee and works very hard to provide a display each year in the town, through fund raising, street collections, local business sponsorship and grants.

Anyone who is interested in joining, making a donation, sponsoring or just finding out more about the Christmas Lights Association can call 817744 or 815085.

The Southam Lions will be taking Santa on his sleigh around Southam and nearby villages as part of their annual fundraising campaign.

Club memebers will be collecting donations for Acorns Children’s Hospice and the Children’s Cancer & Leukaemia Group.

The fun starts when they visit Stockton on Thursday December 1 followed by Model Village, Marton and Birdingbury on Friday December 2.

Harbury will be the next port of call on Saturday December 3 before Santa visits the Southam lights switch-on.

Then, between Monday December 5 and Friday December 23 Santa will visit Bishops Itchington, Knightcote, Priors Marston, Napton, Southam east, Ufton, Deppers Bridge, Ladbrooke, Long Itchington Fenny Compton, Northend, Southam west, new Southam and the town’s Tesco store in that order.

southamlions.org.uk