RSPCA investigating dog poisoning in Warwick

The RSPCA are investigating into the issues with dog poisoning near Warwick racecourse.

In November Harvey the Beagle was rushed to the vets after suspectedly eating poison while on a walk near Warwick racecourse and St Mary’s Lands.

The beloved pet became lethargic and had a lack of appetite, and then the following morning the couple found blood all over the kitchen floor and Harvey extremely unwell.

Jo Ciriani and Graham Todd, Harvey’s owners, believe he became ill after potentially eating rat poison.

After getting Harvey to the vets, the pair returned to Warwick Racecourse to investigate the area and found an open rat trap next to one of the horse jumps.

They then posted their findings on social media but when they returned later in afternoon the trap had been removed.

After receiving a blood transfusion, Vitamin K and an IV drip at Avonvale vets, Harvey was able to go home.

Harvey’s poisoning was largely followed on social media and people also commented about other dogs also being poisoned.

The RSPCA have been made aware of the incident and are now investigating.

Miss Ciriani said: “As a concerned dog owner I am pleased the RSPCA are investigating possible dog poisoning at Warwick Racecourse. My dog Harvey ate rat poison and nearly died, and he was on the public footpath.

“He is slowly recovering now but I would not want anyone else to go through a similar ordeal. I would encourage anyone who knows anything about any animals being taken ill after going to the racecourse to contact the RSPCA to help them with their investigation.”

A spokesperson from the RSPCA said: “We have been made aware about a dog who became ill after ingesting rat poison at Warwick Racecourse and we are pleased to hear that he is recovering well. However, it is always concerning to hear about suspected poisonings and it is difficult to know whether the poisonings are deliberate or accidental.

“Animals, and especially dogs, are often extremely curious and will be drawn to food. Ingesting just the smallest amounts of some substances can lead to kidney failure and death. If anyone suspects that their dog has been poisoned they must take it to a vet immediately. If possible, they should take a sample of what the dog has eaten.

“If anyone has any information on what happened to the dog, then we would urge them to contact the RSPCA’s appeals line in complete confidence on 0300 123 8018.”

Andre Klein, Warwick Racecourse general manager, said: “Firstly, on a personal level we are very sad to hear the news regarding the poor health of a dog due to the possible consumption of poison at our race track.

“As dog lovers and owners and regular users of St Marys Land, we are naturally concerned and hope the dog makes a speedy and full recovery.

“There is only one baited trap maintained on the race track itself. This is on the fence near the Sainsburys corner and is the one identified in the video.

“This box is laid, secured by our contractor, Conquer. Upon inspection by our contractors, it is apparent that the box has unfortunately been tampered with.

“The bait trap has been placed in this location as we have an on-going issue with rats chewing through ropes that secure important components of the fence.

“The amount of poison used, we have been informed is not enough to kill a dog, but would be enough to make it ill.

“We would like to remind all St Mary’s Land visitors that the racetrack itself is not to be accessed other than on the public footpaths that traverse it. It is an area under constant management for the purposes of racing and therefore is not necessarily a particularly safe environment.

“We appreciate that it is hard to control dogs who run on to the track but it would be appreciated if everyone could make an effort to keep their dogs exclusively on the parkland and the track that runs the inner circumference of the course.”