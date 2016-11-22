Royal Priors in Leamington set for big Black Friday event

The Royal Priors shopping centre in Leamington is set for its biggest Black Friday event to date.

Black Friday is the day after US holiday Thanksgiving and has become popular in the UK in recent years.

Leamington Warwick Street Royal Priors entrance. MHLC-31-01-15 General shots NNL-150202-115051009

This year it falls on and to help get the people of Leamington get into the Christmas spirit, The Royal Priors will have many eye-catching offers to help savvy shoppers make some seasonal savings.

Gerry McManus, Royal Priors centre manager, said: “We’re really excited about all the amazing offers for this year’s Black Friday,”

“The shopping extravaganza has become a really important date in our diary. As its popularity has grown, so has the buzz in the centre in the lead-up to the day.

“We already know of a bunch of incredible offers, whilst some of our retailers have said their Black Friday deals are so exciting that they will not even be revealed until the day.”

Mr McManus said the combination of huge cuts and special offers meant there was likely to be a massive increase in footfall on one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

“We always enjoy a bumper Black Friday here, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone this year,” he said.