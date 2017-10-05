Rock solid support for homeless in Warwick District

The volunteers behind a community project that helps the homeless in the Warwick district are getting ready to launch a new initiative next week.

This will involve placing ‘Kindness Rocks’ with the hashtag #LeamRocks in and around Leamington to raise awareness of World Homeless Day, which is on October 10.

The #LeamRocks will be distributed for people to find in places such as parks, pavements, benches, skate parks, and other public places.

They will only be placed in easy-to-see and reach places around Leamington, and in the surrounding areas such as Warwick and Kenilworth.

The #LeamRocks project is part of a week-long series of events to mark World Homeless Day.

Warwickshire Hearts will be providing First Aid and CPR training for guests at the night shelter and the staff from McDonald’s Leamington will be holding a games night at the shelter.

There will be also be collections of food and spare change in the Santander’s Leamington branch on the Parade all next week.

The idea is the brainchild of LWS Night Shelter, a community project located at the Priors Club in Leamington that opens two nights each week offering food, companionship and a safe place to sleep for homeless or vulnerably-housed adults.

The shelter is open on Friday and Saturday nights all year round, which is only possible because of the generosity of the public, local businesses and committed volunteers.

Susan Rutherford, a director at the LWS Night Shelter, said: “We are really looking forward to launching the #LeamRocks project and hope that it will spread some positivity to those who find the rocks.

“We also want #LeamRocks to serve as a “thank you” from all of us at LWS Night Shelter, for all the help and support from the and businesses.

“We hope our week of events marking World Homeless Day will raise lots of awareness for the needs of our homeless guests, and that we may even find ourselves a few new volunteers.”

If anyone finds one of the rocks they are asked to upload a picture of the rock to social media using #LeamRocks. The #LeamRocks will be around from Monday.

