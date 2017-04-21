Robbery and burglaries in and around Easter in Kenilworth

Warwickshire Police has released details of a robbery and three burglaries which took place just before and during the Easter weekend in Kenilworth.

The first two burglaries took place on Tuesday April 11. A home in Jacox Crescent was broken into between 6.30am and 1.30pm.

A BMW was stolen after the burglars found its keys inside the house. This is incident number incident 163 of April 11.

And a home under renovation in Upper Rosemary Hill was broken into during the early hours of the same day.

The burglars carried out a search before making off with several power tools, breaker boxes, power leads, smoke detectors and down lighters. This is incident 44 of April 11.

On Easter Sunday (April 16), the same home in Upper Rosemary Hill was broken into, but burglars found nothing of value that time around and left. This is incident number 328 of April 16.

And during the night of Easter Saturday into Easter Sunday, five male offenders forced their way into a cottage home in Coventry Road and demanded money.

One was armed with a knife. The men made their way through the property and stole an iPhone 6 before making off.

The offenders are described as three black and two white males, all with their faces covered and wearing hoodies. This is incident number 31 of April 16.

Anyone with information about any of these crimes should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting the relevant incident number.