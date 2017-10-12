Road closures in Kenilworth coming in November

Two roads in Kenilworth will be closed to drivers in November.

Willoughby Avenue will be closed for a day on Monday November 6 between Caesar Road and Siddeley Avenue to repair the road’s surface.

The diversion route will be signed and will direct drivers via Siddeley Avenue, Fishponds Road and Caesar Road.

And Station Road will be closed for one day on Saturday November 11 between Bertie Road and Waverley Road, again to repair the road’s surface.

Drivers will be diverted via the open parts of Station Road, then Warwick Road and Waverley Road.

Pedestrians will be able to access the pavement on both sites, and vehicle access will maintained if possible.