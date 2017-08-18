REVIEW: Retro feeling in Warwick at Classic Car Show

There was a retro feel in Warwick last Sunday. Courier and Weekly News reviewer Clive Peacock went to find out more at the Warwick Classic Car Show.

A remarkably eclectic mix of vintage, veteran and classic cars swamped the picturesque Market Place last Sunday.

Such is the success of the meeting that only the early risers were confident of capturing a space; soon after 8am many cars were in prime slots and all were gone long before the start time of 10am.

Enthusiasts arriving late took the opportunity to hunt additional vantage display points in nearby side streets and then proceed to the Market Square to enjoy the impressive display. Attracting hundreds of visitors gives the town a big economic boost, with coffee lounges, licensed premises and restaurants packed throughout the day.

Full marks for organisation and administration must go to Matt Phillips, the pioneer of the initiative several years ago, now a firm favourite in the town’s calendar of attractions. With a little help from Warwick Court Leet, the 2017 event was bigger and better than ever before. This link with Warwick Court Leet will grow and, in addition to its beer festival commitments, the Leet will take responsibility for the 2018 event.

The unique setting gives Retro Warwick enormous beauty; the marshalling is supportive, knowledgeable and agreeable. Owners appear to enjoy telling their endless stories of restoration, refurbishment and engine rebuilds. Speaking of engines, how a Lotus Twin Cam engine was successfully fitted to a Morris Minor Pickup is nothing short of a miracle! The Daytona Cobra replica was something to admire; so, too, the Shelby Mustang and the Richard Petty Nascar, with the thought of driving the supercharged VW a terrifying one!

Additionally, Morgan, MG and Jaguar marques were well represented, as were the much cherished Fords and Austins, all pre-1990, which drew favourable plaudits from crowds of admirers. Morgan owners were anticipating the ‘Run for the Hills’ annual MOG event at the end of the month.

Another great show in the middle of Warwick; the organisers deserve good luck with the planning for 2018, with the pleasing problem of finding more spaces.