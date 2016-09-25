Search

Revealed: the tricks packaging designers use to make us spend

Endorsements from celebrities such as Jennifer Aniston can help to sway shoppers buying decisions. Credit: Shutterstock

Endorsements from celebrities such as Jennifer Aniston can help to sway shoppers buying decisions. Credit: Shutterstock

1
Have your say

Celebrity endorsements, pseudo-science and fancy boxes are among the tricks retailers are using to part us from our cash.

Component:1.7592795.1474619050, , ,$mergedBody