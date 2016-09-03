Retailers recall Coca-Cola Powerbank

Models of the Coca-Cola Powerbank have been recalled due to a potential fault in the units.

Halfords have recalled three models of the Coca-Cola Powerbank 2200mAh, with product codes 243524, 243516 and 243581 have been removed from sale while an investigation takes place.

Customers have been advised not to use the product but rather to return it to their local Halfords shop, where they will receive a full refund.

The issue affects products with the item-codes above only, with no other products or powerbanks affected.

A company statement read: “We take the quality and safety of our products extremely seriously and would like to apologise to customers affected for any inconvenience this may cause.” Queries can be made to Halfords’ customer services team on 0345 504 53 53 or customer.services@halfords.co.uk.

Home, garden and leisure products chain The Range is also recalling two models due to a potential fault - the Coke Powerbank 1a 2200 Mah, with product code 135749, and the Coke Powerbank 1a 7200 Mah with code 135750.

Customers are advised to stop using the device immediately and return the Powerbank to their local store with a valid proof of purchase to obtain a full refund of the purchase price.

Customer queries can be directed to 0345 026 7598 or help@therange.co.uk