Results are in for Warwick by-election

The results are in for the Warwick by-election.

The by-election was held yesterday to select the candidate to stand for the Myton and Heathcote ward on Warwick Town Council and to select the candidate to represent the Myton and Heathcote ward on Warwick District Council.

The candidates who ran for the seat on the town council were: Parminder Sing Birdi (Conservative), Kelvin Howard Lambert (Liberal Democrat) and John Paul Sullivan (Labour).

The candidates who ran for the district council seat were: Mary Noone (Conservative), Nick Solman (Liberal Democrat) and Ben Wesson (Labour).

There was a 22.3 per cent turn out for the by-election, where 910 out of 4,094 registered voters cast their vote.

In the election for the town council seat, Parminder Singh Birdi, the Conservative candidate, won with 479 votes.

Kelvin Howard Lambert, the Liberal Democrat candidate received 257 votes and John Paul Sullivan, the Labour candidate received 171 votes.

In the election for the district council seat, Mary Noone, the Conservative candidate, won with 488 votes.

Nick Solman, the Liberal Democrat candidate received 228 votes and Ben Wesson, the Labour candidate received 194 votes.