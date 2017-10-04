Repair work on speed humps outside Kenilworth School finally finished

Repair work to speed humps on Leyes Lane outside Kenilworth School has finally been completed.

Work to install the humps was actually completed over the summer holidays, but some of the humps were so low that drivers could still drive over them at speed.

This meant remedial work had to be carried out to make the humps higher.

The work should have happened on Saturday September 23 and Sunday September 24, but the work was left unfinished due to a problem with supplying asphalt.

It was finally finished off on Sunday October 1, and the humps now do the job they were supposed to do.

The delays did not increase the cost of the work, set at £85,000, to taxpayers.