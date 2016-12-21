Reindeer pay a visit to Warwick care home

Residents in a care home in Warwick had a visit from two of Santa’s helpers.

The residents at the Woodside care home, which is located on Spinney Hill, were paid a visit by two reindeer on December 13.

Woodside is run by Kenilworth-based charity WCS Care, which provides care and support for older people and people with disabilities.

The charity currently operates eleven homes across Warwickshire, which includes homes in Rugby Nuneaton, Leamington and Kenilworth.

Visitors Mistletoe and Chester travelled from the Phoenix Children’s Foundation in Leicestershire, which is a charity that raises money to help children who are disabled terminally ill or have specials needs.

The two reindeer and their handlers joined the residents to kick off the Christmas celebrations. This was the first time the reindeer had been to the home.

Clive Mackreth, home manager at Woodside, said: “Mistletoe and Chester played a big part in our Christmas celebrations this year, and residents were delighted to welcome them to the home to join in with the festivities.

“People living at Woodside and their families loved seeing these amazing animals, and it’s a great way to experience something they may not otherwise have had the opportunity to do.”