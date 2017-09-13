Rallying around for charity

Leamington-based property consultants ehB Commercial has rallied round for Warwick Myton Hospice by naming the good cause as its charity for the year.

And part of this sponsorship means the charity’s logo will be alongside ehB’s on the bonnet of a 1963 Mini Cooper S, which is being driven by Les Allfrey from Barford in the Rally Isle of Man this month.

EhB Commercial, which is celebrating its tenth year in the town, hopes to raise £5,000 to help towards the hospice in support of its 35th anniversary celebrations.

The fundraising has already begun with the firm entering two teams and sponsoring a hole at the forthcoming hospice golf day on September 28.

Simon Hain, a director of award-winning ehB Commercial, said: “Myton Hospice is an amazing charity that has touched the lives of so many people since its inception 35 years ago and we are delighted to be raising funds for their tremendous work.”

The firm, regularly voted both Warwickshire’s Most Active Agent and the Deal Maker of the Year in the Estates Gazette awards, will be holding a series of fund-raising events, and hosting a summer spectacular next year.

The Myton Hospices corporate fundraiser Abigail Smith said: “We are extremely grateful to ehB Commercial for naming us as their charity and we look forward to their various fundraising events.

In previous years the firm has raised money for such causes as Leamington care centre Castel Froma, Pancreatic Cancer UK and Regain, a charity for paralysed sportsmen and sportswomen.

The Rally Isle of Man is one of the toughest events in the rallying world with teams from the United States, Europe and the Far East taking part and the event being broadcast live on YouTube.