Ragley Hall hosts Warwick Hospital Birth and Baby Appeal fundraising teddy bears’ picnic

Vistors to a county beauty spot were sure of a big surprise at a fundraising picnic.

Teddy bears and their owners gathered in Ragley Hall Gardens to raise money for Warwick Hospital’s Birth and Babies Appeal.

The event was organised by South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust for the appeal which aims to raise £200,000.

All of the funds raised are to be invested into special extras to enhance the facility for women and their families such as special baby cribs, to make the unit feel like a home-from-home.

Youngest guests enjoyed a meet the author event and musical fun sessions.

Guests could also take part in a raffle, crafts, best dressed teddy competition and guess the name of the teddy bear, all of which raised £3,500 for the appeal.

The next Birth and Babies Appeal event is a family fun day on Saturday September 30 at St Nicholas Park Leisure Centre, Warwick from 10am,

For details go to facebook.com/birthandbabiesappeal or call 01926 495321 ext 8049