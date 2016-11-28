‘Quirky’ Kenilworth duck race among top UK events in December

Kenilworth’s ‘quirky’ Boxing Day duck race has been named as one of the best 15 things to do in the UK this month by a leading holiday rental website.

HolidayLettings.co.uk, which is owned by the popular review site TripAdvisor, ranked the duck race alongside events like the Welsh Grand National, the Padstow Christmas Festival in Cornwall and the Stonehenge winter solstice tour.

Saskia Welman, spokesperson for HolidayLettings.co.uk, said: “This quirky Boxing Day Duck Race is organised by the Kenilworth’s local Lions charity, and over the years has raised over £80,000 for social causes.

The race, which has been a staple feature of Boxing Day in Kenilworth for over 25 years, sees hundreds of yellow rubber ducks plunge into Finham Brook by the Castle Ford.

Attendees can place a £1 bet on a duck and watch them float along the brook to the finish line in Abbey Fields.

The first four ducks to finish earn a cash prize for the people who backed them.

All the money raised on the day is spent on good causes in the area by the Kenilworth Lions.