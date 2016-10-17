Pumpkin week at Hatton Adventure World

Hatton Adventure World is hosting its annual Pumpkin Week from Monday.

Children can pick their own free pumpkin, carve it in the spooky decorated themed marquee and then enter a competition to win prizes.

New attractions for this year’s event include Jaspers Dilemma Halloween Show while entertainer Zoobee will be back and Agnes the Witch will tell tales around the cauldron. There will also be a haunted house and rides on the Bewitching Trailer.

For more information visit {http://hattonworld.com/adventure-world|hattonworld.com/adventure-world