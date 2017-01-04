Public voting for The Worthies 2017 starts

The public voting stage of Kenilworth’s awards ceremony The Worthies has started.

Shortlists of nominees have been created for each category, which will be whittled down to three per category once the voting window closes on Tuesday January 31.

Once the final three in each category are announced on Thursday February 2, they will interviewed by an external judging panel.

The ceremony announcing the winners in each category will take place at The Woodside Hotel in May.

The categories are as follows: Business of the Year (Turnover over £100k), Small Business of the Year (Turnover under £100k), Business Person of the Year, Pub of the Year, Restaurant of the Year, Retailer of the Year, Sports Team of the Year, Organisation of the Year, and Young Entrepreneur of the Year (under 25).

The awards aim to recognise the people, businesses and groups that make Kenilworth what it is.

It will be the second edition of the awards, following the success of the first last year.

Anyone wishing to vote can do so by clicking here