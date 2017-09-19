Public meeting to be held in Warwick to discuss St Mary’s Lands plan

A public meeting is being held in Warwick next week about the masterplan for St Mary’s Lands.

Warwick District Council will be holding a question and answer meeting about the masterplan, which was adopted by the council at its last meeting.

Members of the public are being invited to turn up to hear more about the masterplan and to understand the process that the District Council will take to move the project forward.

Councillor Noel Butler, who is a member of the St Mary’s Lands working party, said: “Some of the information being shared by local groups has not been accurate and will only lead to confusion around the project, when in fact this is an exciting opportunity to redevelop and promote St Mary’s Lands.

“We have organised this meeting so that we can share the facts of the masterplan, clarify for the public any areas of concern and to answer their questions.”

A separate consultation meeting for the residents of Bread and Meat Close will be organised about the car parking proposals.

Members of the District Council will be joined by colleagues from Plincke, the project management team to discuss the masterplan and answer questions.

The meeting will be held in the Ballroom in The Court House, which is in Jury Street in Warwick on Monday, September 25 at 7pm.