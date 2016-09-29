Problem Kenilworth junction to be improved

A Kenilworth junction claimed to be ‘dangerous’ by town councillors is set to be improved.

The junction between Station Road and Warwick Road is a left-turn-only junction, but despite signs displaying this, many drivers incorrectly turn right out of it.

But Cllr John Whitehouse, the Warwickshire county councillor for Abbey, has secured funding from his delegated budget allocation to improve the junction.

In a report sent to the town council, a spokesman for Warwickshire County Council said: “We are currently exploring options to deter drivers from turning right, which include enhance signing and either a flat full width hump or extending the existing footpath, to naturally ‘force’ drivers to only turn left.”

The confusion is believed to come from the advisory ‘two way traffic’ sign at the very end of the junction, which some drivers may misinterpret.

And there is very little physically to stop drivers from turning right, with just a small white marking on the road showing drivers they should not do so.

At a town council meeting held earlier in September, Cllr Dave Shilton (Con, Park Hill), said how dangerous he thought the junction was.

He said: “The increase of near misses with cars turning right out of Station Road is getting beyond a joke.

“In 20 minutes I saw 12 cars turning right - one of them was a taxi and another was a learner driver with an instructor.

“Drivers are not taking notice of the signs there. It’s important we get something done at that very dangerous junction now.”