Popular Leamington pub re-opens under new ownership and with new focus on live sports and entertainment

A popular Leamington pub has reopened under new ownership and with a new name after undergoing a £400,000 makeover.

The Old Library, owned by the Stonegate Pub Company and formerly the Jug and Jester Wetherspoon’s pub, opened yesterday (Monday) with a new look including a revamped beer garden, new menu and strong focus on showing live sports and hosting music nights.

A big change for the pub, known previously for its no music and no sports policy, is the entertainment and nine screens airing both Sky and BT, which will showcase on FA Cup final day of the opening weekend.

Ange Sinclair, the new manager at the Bath Street venue, said: “We’ve referenced heritage in the name to emphasise the message that we are restoring traditional pub values. We’re about community, diversity,and value.

“Our first weekend is a bank holiday.

“So we’re starting as we mean to go on with live acoustic nights and opportunity to win £100.

“We’re hosting live music after the football on Saturday before our Sunday quiz with the star prize being a 40” TV.”