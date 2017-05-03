Council elections: All the candidates in Warwick district

The forthcoming general election in June might be dominating the news, but residents in Warwick district have a chance to cast their votes earlier for elections much closer to home.

The Warwickshire County Council elections are taking place tomorrow (Thursday, May 4) to find councillors for the 2017-2021 period.

All county seats are up for election, including 14 in Warwick district.

After a change in boundaries, there will be 57 members of the new county council, down from 62.

We have listed below all the candidates standing in the Warwick district divisions.

Budbrooke & Bishop`s Tachbrook Ward

CABORN Les (Con)

COOPER John Adrian (Lib Dem)

KNIGHT Derrick Garth (Green)

QUINNEY Colin Edgar (Lab)

Cubbington & Leek Wootton Ward

HOTEN Nicholas Peter (Lab)

JAMES Helen Rosanna Elizabeth (Lib Dem)

PHILPOTT Chris (Green)

REDFORD Wallace (Con)

Kenilworth Park Hill Ward

CLAYTON Rachel Mary (Lib Dem)

DEARING John Alfred (Green)

MULLENDER Audrey Elizabeth (Lab)

SHILTON Dave (Con)

Kenilworth St. John`s Ward

AUSTIN Pippa (Green)

COCKBURN Alan James Lancaster (Con)

DICKSON Richard Guy (Lib Dem)

MACKENZIE Martin (UKIP)

MCDOWELL Wallace Bruce (Lab)

Lapworth & West Kenilworth Ward

COOKE John Anthony (Con)

DICKSON Kate (Lib Dem)

PAYNE Joshua David Rhodes (Lab)

PORTER Samuel Joseph (Green)

TYRES Ian James (UKIP)

Leamington Brunswick Ward

ADAM Louis William McMaster (Lib Dem)

CARTER Samuel Christopher (Con)

CHILVERS Jonathan David (Green)

NORRIS Jojo (Lab)

Leamington Clarendon Ward

DAVIES Nicola Sian (Lib Dem)

PHILLIPS Elizabeth (Con)

ROBERTS Will (Green)

SMITH Gerry (UKIP)

WEBER Jerry (Lab)

Leamington Milverton Ward

BRYCE Will (Green)

CAMPION Anne-Marie (Con)

GIFFORD Bill (Lib Dem)

MARSHALL Andy (Lab)

Leamington North Ward

BOAD Sarah Elizabeth (Lib Dem)

CALDER Stacey (Con)

TAULBUT Diana Katharine (Lab)

WATSON Marcia Elaine (Green)

Leamington Willes Ward

LUCKHURST Martin (Green)

ROSE Sean Thomas (Con)

WESTERN Matt (Lab)

WHEELER Simon (Lib Dem)

Warwick North Ward

ADKINS Helen Elizabeth (Lab)

BEGG Chris (Lib Dem)

DREW Tracey Jane (Green)

MACBRAYNE Alastair (UKIP)

WILLIAMS Pam (Con)

Warwick South Ward

BIRDI Parminder Singh (Con)

LAMBERT Kelvin Howard (Lib Dem)

SKINNER Mark Simon (UKIP)

SWIFT Matt (Green)

WADE Serhan (Labour and Cooperative

Party)

Warwick West Ward

COX Dale Matthew (Lib Dem)

DHILLON Bob (UKIP)

HOLLAND John (Lab)

HOPKINSON Clare (Con)

LUNN Pam (Green)

Whitnash Ward

BARTON Adrian Leigh (Ind)

CHILVERS Eloise Rhianon (Green)

FALP Judy (Whitnash Residents Association)

MORGAN Jules (Con)

RAWCLIFFE Dave (Lab)

WALSH Chris (Lib Dem)

