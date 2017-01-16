Police warn public to be vigilant after armed robbery in Long Itchington

Police are asking the public to be vigilant after an armed robbery in Long Itchington.

The warning has come after the police received a report of an armed robbery at the Heart of England Co-op on Church Road last night (Sunday).

It is reported that at around 9.07pm a man entered the shop and threatened staff with a firearm, ordering them to open the till.

The man left the shop with a quantity of cash.

The man is described as being around six foot tall and wearing a black hooded top, a black face covering, a black woolly hat, blue jeans, black shoes and black leather gloves.

Police are asking for members of the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour in or around these types of premises to police immediately.

Staff at late night petrol stations or convenience stores are asked to be equally vigilant. Police will be conducting additional patrols specifically targeting these types of premises.

Police are asking that if anyone witnessed the incident or has information that could help police with their investigation to call 101 and quote incident 316 of 15 January 2017.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.