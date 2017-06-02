Police release CCTV image to help investigation into Lapworth burglary

Police have released a CCTV image of man they wish to speak to in relation to a burglary in Lapworth.

A number of garden power tools were taken from the garage of a property in Wharf Lane shortly after 6pm on Tuesday May 16.

It is believed the man pictured in the CCTV image was in the area at the time and may have important information about the incident.

The police are appealing for anyone who might have witnessed anything suspicious or any information about the burglary to contact them on 101 quoting incident number 105 of June 1.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org