Police pursuit of suspected thief from Warwick to Coventry ends in arrest

A police pursuit of a suspected thief in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday August 1) ended in a man being arrested.

At approximately 4.30am Warwickshire Police received a report of a burglary from a premises in the Heathcote area of Warwick.

A car was taken from the property after the offender found its keys.

Police later began a pursuit of the car on the M42 and ended up in Coventry.

The pursuit ended with the car being in collision with another vehicle. The driver, a 33-year-old man from Coventry, attempted to escape on foot but was arrested by officers under suspicion of theft.