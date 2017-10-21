Police officer ‘assaulted with glass’ at Warwick Runaway Mop

A police officer was assaulted with a piece of glass during a disturbance at the Warwick Runaway Mop last night (Friday October 20).

Police were called to the scene in Old Square just before 10pm.

Officers attending dealt with a large group of individuals involved in the disturbance which had resulted in a number of property windows being broken.

During the incident a police officer was assaulted with a piece of glass, sustaining minor injuries.

A 17-year-old boy from Warwick has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage to a building. He is currently in custody.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the disturbance, or anyone who has any information about those involved, to contact Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident 492 of October 20.