Police issue warning after identifying areas in Warwick District as vehicle crime hotspot

Warwickshire Police is warning motorists to be vigilant after identifying areas in the Warwick District as vehicle crime hotspots.

The police have said that there has also been a rise in vehicle crime across Warwickshire as a whole.

In July 2017, there were 417 incidents of vehicle-related crime across the county compared to 511 incidents in August 2017.

This is in line with the expected seasonal trend seen in 2016 in Warwickshire.

Inspector Julia Brealey said: “We know that this is concerning for local people but I would like to reassure them that we are taking proactive steps to identify those responsible and deter others from committing offences

“We have identified hotspot areas and have patrol plans in place to target these areas.

“We are working closely with our partners to provide support and crime prevention advice within our communities to ensure Warwickshire continues to be a safe place to live, work and visit.

“We would ask people to remain vigilant as it can take as little as ten seconds for a thief to enter a vehicle and steal something from it.

“We are always keen to hear from our communities and we advise them to report any suspicious activity to us by getting in touch with the local policing teams.”

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police has said that both the Leamington and Warwick areas have been identified as vehicle crime hotspots.

The police has also provided tips for motorists to help keep their vehicle and items safe.

These include:

· Double checking your door is locked and windows and sun roof are closed.

· Don’t leave anything on display in the vehicle such as sat navs, loose change or bags. Even if there’s nothing valuable in the bag, a burglar doesn’t know this and by the time they’ve smashed your window to get it it’s too late.

· If you’ve got a garage, use it.

· Consider installing security lighting.

· When parking always choose a well-lit area, preferably with CCTV coverage.

· Keeping your vehicle ownership documents in your house not in your car

· Thinking about who you leave your keys with. Do you trust them? Valet parkers, car washers and even some garages have been known to make copies.

· When at home keeping your car keys away from doors and windows and out of sight.

· Checking that your alarm or immobiliser is enabled when you leave the car.

Residents are also being advised that if they see anyone acting suspiciously to report it to the police on 999 if a crime is in progress or on the 101 non-emergency number.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.