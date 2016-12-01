Police investigating child sexual abuse in football

Warwickshire Police are investigating into alleged non-recent child sexual abuse in football.

The police have announced their investigation following national coverage in the press.

This afternoon the BBC reported that around 350 victims have reported child sexual abuse within UK football clubs.

The report also said that 15 police forces in the UK have confirmed that they are investigating the allegations.

Warwickshire Police Superintendent Alison Davies said: “We are in contact with Operation Hydrant to ensure any response to allegations is coordinated and any contact made with us is being referred to them.

“A full, thorough and impartial investigation is now underway and the welfare of those who come forward to report offences is our utmost priority, we will do all we can to ensure they are fully supported.

“I would also like to appeal to anyone who has been affected by similar offences to come forward to police. Reports of sexual offences are taken seriously irrespective of when they took place and anyone who makes a report will be treated in a sensitive manner.”

The police are also urging that anyone who has any further information relating to any similar offences to contact them by calling 101.