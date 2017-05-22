Police investigate collision near Kenilworth in which teenage driver died

Police are investigating a fatal collision which took place near Kenilworth on

the A46 near Kenilworth on Saturday night (May 20).

The collision happened in the northbound carriageway at about 8.45pm and involved one vehicle, a black VW Polo which left the road, collided with trees and overturned.

The driver, a man in his late teens, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

Officers investigating the incident would like to hear from anyone who witnessed it or saw the vehicle, and the manner in which it was being driven, before the collision occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 415415 quoting incident 367 of 20 May.